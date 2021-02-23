TopBuild: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 45.27% year over year to $2.15, which beat the estimate of $1.97.

Revenue of $721,487,000 rose by 8.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $712,270,000.

Looking Ahead

TopBuild sees FY21 sales of $3.05 billion-$3.15 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/topbld/mediaframe/41921/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $224.89

Company's 52-week low was at $54.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.56%

Company Description

TopBuild Corp is an installer and distributor of insulation products. The company operates two businesses: Truteam and Service Partners. Trueteam installs insulation products in residential and commercial building projects, primarily as a contractor to custom builders and big builders. Service Partners is a distributor of insulation and selected building products. Its main customers are contractors. Other products include gutters, afterpaint, garage doors, fireplaces, and fireproofing and stopping. TopBuild operates primarily in the United States.