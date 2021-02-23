Armstrong World: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 30.63% over the past year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $238,700,000 declined by 3.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $231,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.80 and $4.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,031,000,000 and $1,059,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/67ginmhj

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $111.46

52-week low: $57.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.18%

Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries manufactures and sells fiber and metal ceiling systems and complementary ceiling products to the residential, commercial, and institutional construction and remodeling industries. The company also operates a joint venture that manufactures ceiling grid suspension systems. Armstrong's reportable segments include mineral fiber and architectural specialties. It generates maximum revenue from the mineral fiber segment. The company has a presence in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.