Equitrans Midstream: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 74.17% over the past year to $0.31, which missed the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $367,122,000 declined by 13.79% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $382,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Equitrans Midstream sees Q1 net income of $45 million-$65 million and adjusted EBITDA of $280 million-$300 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.equitransmidstream.com%2F&eventid=2948376&sessionid=1&key=F54C277EF2ECAD1CCD5F3F4698F396BC&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.66

52-week low: $3.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.53%

Company Profile

Equitrans acquired EQM Midstream in mid-2020, consolidating the midstream family. Equitrans now own EQM assets directly versus just unit ownership. EQM Midstream provides gathering, transmission, and water services to primarily Appalachian producers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. After the transaction, EQT will own about 6% of the combined firm.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

