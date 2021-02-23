Recap: Computer Task Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $101,348,000 up by 2.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $93,720,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Computer Task Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.ctg.com/news-&-events/events-&-presentations

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $7.55

Company's 52-week low was at $2.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.10%

Company Overview

Computer Task Group Inc provides information technology services to its clients. The company divides its services in information technology solutions and information technology and other staffing. Its services consist of information technology business solution lifecycle including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing and maintaining the IT solution. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from information technology and other staffing services. It promotes its services through Technology service providers, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Financial Services, Energy and General markets areas. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.