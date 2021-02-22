Nordson: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 48.31% year over year to $1.32, which beat the estimate of $1.06.

Revenue of $526,566,000 up by 6.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $509,880,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.30 and $6.70.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,206,000,000 and $2,248,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $216.87

52-week low: $96.45

Price action over last quarter: down 4.95%

Company Overview

Nordson is a manufacturer of equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers, among other equipment) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: adhesive dispensing, advanced technology, and industrial coating. The company generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue and $350 million in operating income in its fiscal 2020.