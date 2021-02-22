Recap: Republic Services Q4 Earnings

Shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.89% over the past year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $2,573,000,000 declined by 0.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,570,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Republic Services Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $3.65-$3.73 vs $3.70 Estimate, Sales Growth 1.5-2% Year Over Year

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10150722&linkSecurityString=dfb6f25a04

Price Action

52-week high: $103.79

52-week low: $65.37

Price action over last quarter: down 8.32%

Company Overview

Republic Services ranks as the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 189 active landfills and more than 200 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation North America.