Recap: Heidrick & Struggles Intl Q4 Earnings

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.26% over the past year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $160,987,000 decreased by 10.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $146,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Heidrick & Struggles Intl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $160,000,000 and $170,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3bbsg45x

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.88

52-week low: $17.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.41%

Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc is a leadership advisory firm providing executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company's operating segment includes the Americas; Europe; the Asia Pacific and Heidrick Consulting. It generates maximum revenue from the Americas.