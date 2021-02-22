Market Overview

GasLog: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) moved higher by 24.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 71.43% year over year to $0.24, which were in line with the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $192,602,000 rose by 5.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $184,120,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/84jy3uw9

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.52

52-week low: $2.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 141.25%

Company Overview

GasLog Ltd is primarily engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of vessels in the LNG (Liquefied natural gas) market, providing maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and LNG vessel management services. The group conducts its operations through its vessel-owning subsidiaries and through its vessel management services subsidiary. The company operates around 24 LNG carriers.

 

