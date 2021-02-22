Market Overview

Recap: Discovery Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 22.45% over the past year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $2,886,000,000 higher by 0.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,830,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Discovery hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Discovery hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yzrwsmo5

Price Action

52-week high: $51.43

Company's 52-week low was at $17.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 142.76%

Company Description

Discovery is the one of the largest global media providers with over 2 billion cumulative subscribers in over 220 countries. Its three traditional networks (Discovery, TLC, and Animal Planet) each reach over 85 million U.S. households and more than 200 million international subscribers. The top two networks (HGTV and Food Network) acquired in the Scripps transaction are available in more than 87 million households in the U.S. The international segment consists of national and pan-regional networks over 294 unique distribution feeds in more than 45 languages.

 

