EverQuote's Earnings Outlook

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, February 22. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for EverQuote's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

EverQuote EPS will likely be near $0.15 while revenue will be around $91.79 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, EverQuote reported a loss per share of $0.04 on revenue of $73.80 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 275.0%. Revenue would be up 24.38% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.04 -0.06 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.10 -0.05 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 85.17 M 78.94 M 77.47 M 68.13 M Revenue Actual 89.98 M 78.30 M 81.36 M 73.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote were trading at $47.19 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. EverQuote is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.