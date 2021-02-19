Earnings Outlook for Five9

On Monday, February 22, Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Five9 is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.23 and sales around $115.26 million. In the same quarter last year, Five9 announced EPS of $0.27 on revenue of $92.26 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 14.81%. Sales would be up 24.93% from the same quarter last year. Five9's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.15 0.15 0.22 EPS Actual 0.27 0.21 0.17 0.27 Revenue Estimate 101.06 M 91.01 M 89.58 M 86.70 M Revenue Actual 112.14 M 99.79 M 95.09 M 92.26 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 were trading at $182.33 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 156.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Five9 is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.