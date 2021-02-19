Heidrick & Struggles Intl's Earnings Outlook

On Monday, February 22, Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Heidrick & Struggles Intl will report earnings of $0.31 per share on revenue of $145.18 million. In the same quarter last year, Heidrick & Struggles Intl announced EPS of $0.54 on revenue of $180.03 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 42.59% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 19.36% on a year-over-year basis. Heidrick & Struggles Intl's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.36 0.25 0.49 0.54 EPS Actual 0.39 0.37 0.44 0.54 Revenue Estimate 125.23 M 127.32 M 168.56 M 177.10 M Revenue Actual 143.54 M 145.60 M 171.48 M 180.03 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles Intl were trading at $32.93 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Heidrick & Struggles Intl is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.