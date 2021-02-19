Earnings Preview for Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, February 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cooper Tire & Rubber reporting earnings of $0.92 per share on revenue of $732.68 million. In the same quarter last year, Cooper Tire & Rubber reported EPS of $1.02 on revenue of $750.21 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be down 9.8%. Revenue would be down 2.34% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Tire & Rubber's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.67 -0.54 -0.13 0.67 EPS Actual 2.42 -0.12 -0.23 1.02 Revenue Estimate 645.74 M 464.87 M 556.16 M 740.14 M Revenue Actual 764.85 M 496.26 M 531.69 M 750.21 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber were trading at $42.79 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cooper Tire & Rubber is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.