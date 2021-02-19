SEACOR Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of SEACOR Holdings (NYSE:CKH) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 620.00% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $213,531,000 up by 10.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $187,730,000.

Outlook

SEACOR Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SEACOR Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $43.73

52-week low: $22.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.45%

Company Overview

SEACOR Holdings Inc owns, operates, invests, and markets equipment primarily to the offshore oil and gas, shipping, and logistics industries. The company's reporting segments include Ocean Transportation and Logistics Services that owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, towing and bunkering assets, including U.S. coastwise eligible vessels and vessels trading internationally, Inland Transportation and Logistics Services that operates domestic river transportation equipment, and owns fleeting and high-speed multi-modal terminal locations, Witt O'Brien's provides resilience solutions for the public and private sectors and Other segments. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Ocean services segment.