Recap: Essent Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.17% over the past year to $1.10, which missed the estimate of $1.22.

Revenue of $247,199,000 up by 8.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $250,440,000.

Outlook

Essent Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Essent Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.essentgroup.com%2F&eventid=2948638&sessionid=1&key=67EF4B6F75A5FB1CE164673276F6B995&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $49.92

52-week low: $17.52

Price action over last quarter: down 1.70%

Company Description

Essent Group Ltd is a private mortgage insurance company in the United States. Essent provides credit protection to lenders and mortgage investors by covering a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a mortgage and certain related expenses in the event of a default. By providing capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, the company allows lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Essent writes mortgage guaranty coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

 

