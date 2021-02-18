AptarGroup: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.00% over the past year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $749,329,000 up by 11.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $726,150,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between $0.86 and $0.94.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $144.76

52-week low: $79.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.58%

Company Profile

AptarGroup is a leading global supplier of dispensing systems such as aerosol valves, pumps, and closures to the consumer goods and pharmaceutical markets. With the bulk of its annual net sales coming from Europe and the United States, Aptar aims to increase its presence in Asia and Latin America. Aptar's pharmaceutical division generates roughly one third of group sales but almost two thirds of group profits. We expect management to make more healthcare-related acquisitions in the coming years.