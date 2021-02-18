Recap: Aspen Aerogels Q4 Earnings

Shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) fell 6.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 475.00% over the past year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $23,018,000 decreased by 50.50% year over year, which missed the estimate of $26,750,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($0.92) and ($0.77).

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $100,000,000 and $108,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.aerogel.com%2F&eventid=2947878&sessionid=1&key=E8526588E15FFDE7399AB8D676FBF2AF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.98

Company's 52-week low was at $4.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 99.12%

Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels Inc is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. The company also conducts research and development related to aerogel technology supported by funding from several agencies of the United States of America government and other institutions in the form of research and development contracts. Geographically, it operates in the U.S. and also has a presence in other International countries. Some of its products include Pyrogel XTE; Cryogel Z; and others.