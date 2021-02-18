Recap: Schweitzer-Mauduit Q4 Earnings

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) rose after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.75% year over year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $279,400,000 up by 17.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $270,200,000.

Looking Ahead

Schweitzer-Mauduit hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Schweitzer-Mauduit hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $44.81

52-week low: $20.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.74%

Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc is a diversified producer of premium specialty papers and resin-based products. It manufactures and sells paper and reconstituted tobacco products to the tobacco industry as well as specialized paper products. The company operates in two segments namely Advanced Materials & Structures, which manufactures resin-based products used in specialty applications in the filtration, infrastructure and construction, transportation, industrial, and medical end-markets, and Engineered Papers, which produces cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for cigarette and cigar manufacturers, as well as various other non-tobacco paper products.