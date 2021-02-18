Recap: Copart Q2 Earnings

Shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.08% over the past year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $617,031,000 up by 7.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $628,900,000.

Outlook

Copart hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $130.96

Company's 52-week low was at $55.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.92%

Company Profile

Copart Inc is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services targeted primarily at insurance companies, car dealerships, fleet operators, and vehicle rental companies. The majority of the vehicles sold through Copart's services are either damaged or recovered stolen vehicles. Copart principally sells to vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, used vehicle importers and exporters and the general public. The company generates revenue from fees paid by vehicle sellers and buyers and/or purchasing and reselling vehicles on its own account. Its main markets include North America and the British Isles.