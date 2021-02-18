Recap: Marcus & Millichap Q4 Earnings

Shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.46% year over year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $250,214,000 up by 5.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $162,820,000.

Looking Ahead

Marcus & Millichap hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Marcus & Millichap hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142605

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $40.18

Company's 52-week low was at $21.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.71%

Company Overview

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services. The company generates revenues by collecting fees on the sale and financing of commercial properties. These fees consist of commissions collected upon the sale of a property and fees collected from the placement of loans.