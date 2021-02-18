ReWalk Robotics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) decreased 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 67.44% over the past year to ($0.14), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $1,218,000 up by 3.13% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,500,000.

Outlook

ReWalk Robotics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ReWalk Robotics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qqevtg5m

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.00

Company's 52-week low was at $0.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 300.00%

Company Overview

ReWalk Robotics Ltd is an Israel based medical device company. It is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing the Rewalk systems which are exoskeletons allowing wheelchair-bound individuals to stand and walk once again. The ReWalk systems allow the users to sit, stand, walk, turn and have the ability to climb and descend stairs. It offers two systems, ReWalk Personal which is designed for every day and all day use by individuals at home and in their communities and is custom-fit for each user; and ReWalk Rehabilitation which is designed for the clinical rehabilitation environment where it provides the user with valuable training exercise and therapy. The company generates maximum revenue from the United States and Europe.