Focus Financial Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.00% year over year to $0.72, which missed the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $379,673,000 up by 11.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $348,650,000.

Outlook

Focus Financial Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Focus Financial Partners hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9MTM3MTUxNzYmaD10cnVlJmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmQj02

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $54.20

Company's 52-week low was at $12.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.74%

Company Description

Focus Financial Partners Inc is a partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms operating in the highly fragmented RIA industry. It provides Mergers and acquisitions expertise and other services such as talent acquisition, marketing, regulatory advice, and business development. The company generates its revenue in the form of wealth management fees. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US and also has a presence in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.