Recap: Avanos Medical Q4 Earnings

Shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.65% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $185,000,000 declined by 2.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $184,150,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/939/39729

Price Action

52-week high: $53.40

Company's 52-week low was at $19.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.75%

Company Profile

Avanos Medical Inc is a United States-based company that develops and sells medical devices and related services globally. The firm operates in one segment, medical devices, which primarily sells products related to pain management, IV Therapy, and respiratory and digestive health. The company divides its Medical Devices segment into two franchises: Pain Management and Chronic Care. Pain Management provides non-opioid products for acute and interventional pain, including cold and compression therapy. Chronic Care aims at addressing digestive and respiratory issues with feeding tubes and catheters. Avanos generates most of its revenue from its Chronic Care franchise and in North America.