Recap: Neenah Q4 Earnings

Shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $206,900,000 decreased by 3.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $193,050,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Neenah hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $70.06

52-week low: $33.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.77%

Company Description

Neenah Inc produces and sells a variety of paper and performance-based technical products. The company reportable segments include Technical Products which sells filtration products used to filter air, fuel, water, and oil in automobiles. It's Fine Paper and Packaging, sells paper for writing, specialty paper, and envelopes used in corporate-branded paper materials, labels, and packaging and Other segment composed of papers sold to converters for end uses such as covering materials for datebooks, diaries, yearbooks, and traditional photo albums. The company generates maximum revenue from Technical product segment. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Germany and Rest of Europe.