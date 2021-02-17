Haverty Furniture Cos: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 242.50% year over year to $1.37, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $241,339,000 rose by 12.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $235,080,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.95

Company's 52-week low was at $9.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.34%

Company Overview

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides various products such as Sofa Tables, Sleepers, End Tables, Cocktail Tables, Accent Pieces, Display Cabinets, Wall Decor, Florals and Tress, and other related products. The company operates primarily in the Southern and Midwestern U.S. All its activities are encompassed in its Merchandise division. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its upholstery products and, secondarily, from bedroom furniture.