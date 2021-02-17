iQIYI: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 34.69% year over year to ($0.32), which beat the estimate of ($0.38).

Revenue of $1,100,000,000 unchanged by 0.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,160,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 07:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.03

52-week low: $14.51

Price action over last quarter: down 0.59%

Company Overview

iQIYI Inc is an online entertainment service provider in China. It is primarily engaged in providing a variety of services encompassing internet video, live broadcasting, online games, online literature, animations, e-commerce and social media platform. The company produces original video content and distributes appealing professionally-produced content, partner-generated content, and user-generated content. It also offers a diverse collection of internet video content that appeals to users from broad demographics. The company's revenue is generated from membership services and online advertising services. The company earns the majority of its revenue from China.