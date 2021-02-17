Recap: nLight Q4 Earnings

Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 300.00% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $65,704,000 higher by 53.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $62,710,000.

Outlook

nLight Sees Q1 Sales $56M-$62M Vs $56.13M Estimates

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lasr/mediaframe/43124/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.18

52-week low: $9.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.72%

Company Profile

nLight Inc is a United States-based company engaged in developing semiconductor technology. The company manufactures proprietary fiber production technology, semiconductor lasers, and fibers for industrial, medical, defense and consumer applications. Its segments include Laser Products segment and the Advanced Development segment. It also offers optical fibers and marking lasers. The company markets and sells its products throughout the world through direct sales and distribution channels, out of which a majority of its revenue is generated from North America followed by China.