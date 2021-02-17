Recap: ShockWave Medical Q4 Earnings

Shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.12% year over year to ($0.46), which missed the estimate of ($0.42).

Revenue of $22,716,000 rose by 58.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,150,000.

Outlook

ShockWave Medical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ShockWave Medical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ggdmh4ak

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $143.78

52-week low: $22.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 50.76%

Company Profile

ShockWave Medical Inc a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Its intravascular lithotripsy technology is used in the treatment of calcified plaque. Geographically, the company generates its revenue from the United States.