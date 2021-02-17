Ribbon Comms: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 33.33% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $244,202,000 higher by 51.58% year over year, which missed the estimate of $246,380,000.

Looking Ahead

Ribbon Communications Sees Q1 Sales Of $190M-$200M Vs $196.62M Estimates

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uk54ryzz

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.25

Company's 52-week low was at $1.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 153.83%

Company Description

Ribbon Communications Inc provides network solutions primarily to telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It enables service providers and enterprises to modernize their communications networks and provide secure real-time communications solutions to their customers and employees. Its solutions enable its customers with a secure way to connect and leverage multivendor, multiprotocol communications systems and applications across their networks and the cloud, around the world and in a rapidly changing ecosystem of IP-enabled devices such as smartphones and tablets.