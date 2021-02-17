Cutera: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) decreased the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 121.43% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $49,943,000 declined by 3.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $44,520,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143275

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $33.81

Company's 52-week low was at $9.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.85%

Company Description

Cutera Inc is a medical device company. It specializes in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy based aesthetics systems for practitioners internationally. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V, Xeo and Trusculpt 3D among others. The company markets and sells its products under the trademarks such as Cutera, Acutip, Coolglide, Enlighten, Excel HR, Excel V, Genesis plus, Pico-genesis, Titan, Trusculpt, and Xeo among others. It derives the majority of its revenue from the United States geographic segment.