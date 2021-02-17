FirstEnergy Earnings Preview

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 18. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect FirstEnergy's EPS to be near $0.48 on sales of $2.87 billion. In the same quarter last year, FirstEnergy reported EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $2.67 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 12.73%. Sales would be up 7.37% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.55 0.63 0.50 EPS Actual 0.84 0.57 0.66 0.55 Revenue Estimate 2.94 B 2.55 B 2.89 B 2.77 B Revenue Actual 3.00 B 2.52 B 2.66 B 2.67 B

Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy were trading at $31.97 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FirstEnergy is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.