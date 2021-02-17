Market Overview

Recap: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 8:49am   Comments
Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 39.13% year over year to $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $172,145,000 up by 4.78% year over year, which missed the estimate of $185,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s2tyhidj

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.98

52-week low: $6.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.76%

Company Description

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp is a provider of dredging services in the United States. Dredging involves the enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock. Its projects portfolio includes Coastal Restoration, Coastal Protection, Ports and Harbors, International, and Inland Dredging.

 

