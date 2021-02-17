Recap: United Fire Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 25.00% over the past year to ($1.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.85).

Revenue of $310,898,000 higher by 5.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $273,000,000.

Looking Ahead

United Fire Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

United Fire Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ufcs/mediaframe/42657/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $47.11

Company's 52-week low was at $18.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.61%

Company Overview

United Fire Group Inc is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, which includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance and assumed reinsurance, and life insurance, which includes deferred and immediate annuities, universal life products and traditional life. The primary source of revenue is premiums and investment income.