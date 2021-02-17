Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: United Fire Group Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 25.00% over the past year to ($1.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.85).

Revenue of $310,898,000 higher by 5.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $273,000,000.

Looking Ahead

United Fire Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

United Fire Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ufcs/mediaframe/42657/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $47.11

Company's 52-week low was at $18.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.61%

Company Overview

United Fire Group Inc is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, which includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance and assumed reinsurance, and life insurance, which includes deferred and immediate annuities, universal life products and traditional life. The primary source of revenue is premiums and investment income.

 

Related Articles (UFCS)

Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com