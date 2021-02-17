Vishay Precision Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 59.26% over the past year to $0.43, which were in line with the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $75,445,000 up by 9.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $70,920,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected to be between $63,000,000 and $70,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vpg/mediaframe/43029/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.08

52-week low: $16.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.76%

Company Overview

Vishay Precision Group Inc manufactures and markets sensors, and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages based on proprietary technology. The company provides precision products and solutions, many of which are 'designed-in' by customers, specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. Its most of products and solutions are based on proprietary foil technology and are produced as part of a vertically integrated structure. The majority of its revenue is generated from the American region, followed by Europe and Asia.