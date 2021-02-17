Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hilton Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 7:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) fell 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 110.00% over the past year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $890,000,000 decreased by 62.43% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,030,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hlt/mediaframe/42907/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $116.73

52-week low: $44.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.58%

Company Description

Hilton Worldwide Holdings operates 998,000 rooms across 18 brands addressing the midscale through luxury segments as of Sept. 30. Hampton and Hilton are the two largest brands by total room count at 28% and 22%, respectively, as of June 30. Recent brands launched over the last few years include Home2, Curio, Canopy, Tru, and Tempo. Managed and franchised represent the vast majority of adjusted EBITDA, predominantly from the Americas regions.

 

Related Articles (HLT)

Why Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Stock is Down During Today's Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
Earnings Season Continues With Walmart, Deere Among This Week's Headliners
Record Run For Stocks Seems To Cool Slightly Ahead Of Long Weekend
Earnings Schedule This Week Includes General Motors, Disney, CocaCola, Uber
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com