Recap: Owens-Corning Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Shares of Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) fell 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 68.14% over the past year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $1,925,000,000 rose by 13.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,800,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Owens-Corning hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Owens-Corning hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/oc/mediaframe/43171/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $87.89

52-week low: $28.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.10%

Company Description

Owens Corning is a leading manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. The Ohio-based company operates three reporting segments: composites, insulation, and roofing; each segment accounts for about one third of Owens Corning's consolidated sales. The company's end-market exposure breaks down as follows: 34% U.S. repair and remodel, 13% U.S. new residential construction, 19% U.S. commercial and industrial, and 34% international. Owens Corning emerged from asbestos-liability-related bankruptcy in 2006.

 

