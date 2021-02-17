Recap: ALLETE Q4 Earnings

Shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 6.25% over the past year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $320,400,000 up by 5.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $300,650,000.

Outlook

ALLETE hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xv7meih3

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $82.22

Company's 52-week low was at $48.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.24%

Company Profile

ALLETE Inc is a regulated electric utility company operating primarily in America's Upper Midwest region. Through its subsidiaries, ALLETE provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services. The company's Regulated Operations division, which houses its energy generation, transmission, and distribution activities, is responsible for most of ALLETE's total revenue by way of electricity sales and transmission service fees. The majority of the energy sold and distributed by ALLETE is produced by its own portfolio of coal-fired, wind, natural gas-fired, biomass, and hydroelectric power plants. Coal fuel sources, specifically, account for most of this. The company's major customers are industrial entities, such as major iron ore, wood product, and pipeline producers.