Recap: Continental Resources Q4 Earnings

Shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 141.82% year over year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $837,640,000 decreased by 29.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $774,850,000.

Outlook

Continental Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.45

52-week low: $6.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 97.88%

Company Profile

Continental Resources is a U.S. oil and gas producer targeting in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and the Scoop/Stack plays in Oklahoma. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 1.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 340 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 58% oil and 42% natural gas and NGLs.