Recap: CAI International Q4 Earnings

Shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 225.93% year over year to $1.76, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $81,567,000 decreased by 21.13% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $82,140,000.

Looking Ahead

CAI International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CAI International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.capps.com/events-and-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $39.40

52-week low: $10.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.02%

Company Description

CAI International Inc is a global transportation finance and logistics company. It is organized into three segments based on the nature of services provides; Container leasing, Rail leasing, and Logistics. The container leasing segment owns and leases containers and earns fees for managing container portfolios on behalf of third-party investors. The rail leasing segment owns and leases railcars, and the logistics segment provides services like intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding. The company operates across the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, and other parts of Asia and Europe. It generates most of its revenues through the container leasing business.