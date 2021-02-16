Cornerstone OnDemand: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) rose after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 48.84% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $206,900,000 higher by 38.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $196,060,000.

Guidance

Cornerstone OnDemand Sees Q1 2021 Revs $203M-$205M Vs Est. $198.3M-$206.2M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wv79i3er

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $59.54

Company's 52-week low was at $22.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.78%

Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand is a fast-growing provider of cloud-based talent-management solutions. While the company is best known for its learning management application, which is considered best in class, the company's products have evolved in recent years, with the company adding features such as recruiting, performance and other development tools. Most of the revenue is recurring, as the company is de-emphasizing implementation services and will rely more on integration partners going forward. As of the end of 2018, the company served 3,535 clients with more than 40 million users across more than 190 countries.