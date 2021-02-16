Recap: RingCentral Q4 Earnings

Shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) decreased after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 31.82% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $334,536,000 up by 32.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $317,420,000.

Outlook

RingCentral Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.24-$0.25 vs $0.23 Est., Sales $337M-$340M vs $329.67M Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $1.20-$1.24 vs $1.17 Est. Sales $1.475B-$1.490B vs $1.44B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143045

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $446.18

Company's 52-week low was at $134.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.52%

Company Overview

RingCentral is a unified-communication-as-a-service, or UCaaS, provider. RingCentral's software provides an easy-to-use, integrated communication application that allows for a single user experience across mobile and desktop applications. The software lets businesses communicate and collaborate using voice, video, text, Internet messaging, and conference calls on a single platform. Ninety percent of RingCentral's revenue comes from its RingCentral Office application, which is available in four tiers based on integration needs and the number of employees. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.