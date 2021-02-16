Earnings Preview: Carriage Services

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Carriage Services reporting earnings of $0.48 per share on revenue of $81.22 million. In the same quarter last year, Carriage Services reported earnings per share of $0.28 on sales of $71.15 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 71.43%. Revenue would be up 14.15% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.34 0.33 0.37 EPS Actual 0.51 0.45 0.35 0.28 Revenue Estimate 74.80 M 72.90 M 71.52 M 71.24 M Revenue Actual 84.39 M 77.48 M 77.49 M 71.15 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Carriage Services is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.