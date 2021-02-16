Cutera Earnings Preview

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 17. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cutera reporting earnings of $0.04 per share on sales of $44.52 million. Cutera reported a per-share profit of $0.14 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $51.80 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 71.43% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 14.05% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.63 -0.24 0.09 EPS Actual 0.08 -0.23 -0.60 0.14 Revenue Estimate 34.21 M 20.69 M 34.58 M 50.76 M Revenue Actual 39.13 M 26.37 M 32.24 M 51.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cutera were trading at $32.87 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cutera is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.