Preview: Textainer Group Holdings's Earnings

On Wednesday, February 17, Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Textainer Group Holdings is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Textainer Group Holdings analysts model for earnings of $0.5 per share on sales of $163.01 million. Textainer Group Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.19. Sales were $151.56 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 163.16%. Sales would be have grown 7.56% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.05 0.04 0.19 EPS Actual 0.41 0.28 0.17 0.19 Revenue Estimate 149.50 M 143.30 M 149.80 M 153.10 M Revenue Actual 149.13 M 144.77 M 145.48 M 151.56 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Textainer Group Holdings are up 124.83%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Textainer Group Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.