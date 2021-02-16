Community Health Systems Earnings Preview

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 17. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Community Health Systems's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Community Health Systems reporting earnings of $0.2 per share on sales of $3.07 billion. In the same quarter last year, Community Health Systems posted EPS of $0.4 on sales of $3.29 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 50.0%. Sales would be down 6.57% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Community Health Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.62 -0.58 -0.46 EPS Actual 0.18 0.85 -1.59 0.40 Revenue Estimate 2.90 B 2.65 B 3.17 B 3.18 B Revenue Actual 3.13 B 2.52 B 3.02 B 3.29 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Community Health Systems were trading at $9.245 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 92.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Community Health Systems is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.