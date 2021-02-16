Recap: Expeditors International Q4 Earnings

Shares of Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 46.84% over the past year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $3,169,000,000 up by 54.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,490,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.expeditors.com/financial-information/upcoming-earnings

Price Action

52-week high: $98.37

52-week low: $52.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.10%

Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, mainly focused on international freight forwarding. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and steamship carriers to move customers' freight across the globe. The firm operates roughly 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. In 2019, Expeditors derived 30% of consolidated net revenue from airfreight, 23% from ocean freight, and 47% from customs brokerage and other services.