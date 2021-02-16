GW Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 14.29% year over year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.60).

Revenue of $148,222,000 higher by 35.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $143,070,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $217.50

Company's 52-week low was at $67.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 91.94%

Company Overview

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The company's lead product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol used for the treatment of a number of rare childhood-onset epilepsy disorders. The company also develops and markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. Geographically its presence can be seen across the region of UK, Europe, US, Canada, and others.