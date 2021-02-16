TransUnion: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.67% over the past year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $698,600,000 higher by 1.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $696,510,000.

Guidance

TransUnion hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tru/mediaframe/42800/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $102.80

Company's 52-week low was at $52.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.95%

Company Description

TransUnion is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a fourth of its revenue comes from international markets.