CatchMark Timber Trust: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 75.00% year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $30,948,000 up by 6.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,750,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CatchMark Timber Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $11.30

Company's 52-week low was at $5.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.07%

Company Description

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc is a part of the real estate sector based in the United States. Its area of interest lies in the acquisition and management of timberlands and distributing the proceeds from timber sales to its shareholders. The company's operating segment includes Harvest; Real Estate and Investment Management. It generates maximum revenue from the Harvest segment.