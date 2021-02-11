Recap: Illumina Q4 Earnings

Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 28.24% year over year to $1.22, which beat the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $953,000,000 unchanged by 0.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $903,920,000.

Guidance

Illumina Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $5.10-$5.35 vs $6.11 Estimate, Sales Growth 17-20% Year Over Year

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $460.52

52-week low: $196.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 54.16%

Company Description

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates revenue from sequencing tools and dedicated consumables (73% of 2019 sales). Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (10% of sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications. Services account for 17% of sales and include basic maintenance services, clinical lab applications (such as noninvasive prenatal, oncology, and rare-disease screening), and whole genome sequencing.